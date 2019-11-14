Tsitsipas Reaches ATP Finals Semis Cruising Past Zverev (video)





Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday sailed into the semis at his first ATP Tour Finals beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-2 at London’s O2 Arena.

The Greek tennis champion broke his big-serving German opponent three times in a straightforward victory, which took Tsitsipas’s head-to-head record against Zverev to 4-1.

The 21-year-old Greek grabbed the contest by the scruff of the neck at end of the first set, breaking Zverev in the eighth game and served out for the set.

The Greek then broke in the opening game and the fifth game of the second set as Zverev struggled to produce the same level of tennis that propelled him to victory against Nadal on Monday.

“I was really surprised by my performance today,” said the sixth seed, who beat Medvedev earlier in the week and who is yet to drop a set in London on his tournament debut.

“I did everything right and once again it was not just me out there but a whole bunch of people, excited people that came to support me. It was a crew situation.”



