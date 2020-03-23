The Number of Greek Coronavirus Fatalities Rises to 17





Greek health authorities announced that two people died of the Covid-19 coronavirus on Monday morning, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to seventeen.

A 78-year-old man died at Sotiria Hospital in Athens after a 64-year-old man had succumbed to the virus at the Patras Rio hospital.

A total of 94 new coronavirus cases were officially recorded on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Greece to 624.

Health Ministry Infectious disease spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said that the majority of cases in the country are in Athens, while 55.7 percent of the victims are male.

Of the 624, 124 individuals have been hospitalized, and 34 of these are in intensive care units. Most of those hospitalized have serious underlying conditions, and have an average age of 64 years.

At least 339,000 people have contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus worldwide, and over 14,700 have died, according to a tally updated continually by Johns Hopkins University.



